Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews suffered an ankle injury early in a Thursday Night Football clash with the Bengals

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews suffered a concerning injury on Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals, via Warren Sharp. He was tackled awkwardly near the goal line after making a grab, limped off the field and was ultimately ruled out with an ankle injury.

The fact that Andrews made his way to the blue medical tent under his own power appeared to be an encouraging sign, but he is now on crutches in the X-Ray room and is unable to put weight on his ankle, according to sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung. After being evaluated, the 2021 All-Pro then headed to the locker room.

hip drop tackle claims another pic.twitter.com/4to3Pw2AbL — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 17, 2023

An initial questionable designation prevented fans from entering full-on panic mode, but anxiety is bound to run high now that his status has been downgraded. Baltimore running back and touchdown machine Gus Edwards found the end zone on a three-yard rush two plays after the injury. The Ravens built up an early lead but now trail 10-7 at time of print.

Andrews' condition is obviously going to command a lot of attention. He is the most reliable pass-catcher and a critical safety net for quarterback Lamar Jackson. That type of production and chemistry is difficult to replace, even with other viable options in this offense.

The Ravens (7-3) currently hold a half-game lead in the AFC North, but a home loss versus the Bengals will push them closer towards the danger zone. Though, it will be tough for fans not to look ahead following this unfortunate injury news. Hopefully, they won't have to find out what this team's ceiling is without Mark Andrews for an extended period of time.