Ravens fans can breathe a sigh of relief after Lamar Jackson continued to battle Joe Burrow and the Bengals during Thursday Night Football.

The matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals made fans tune in on a Thursday night. Lamar Jackson going toe-to-toe against Joe Burrow is the main highlight of this game. Both teams are trying to gun for Super Bowl and postseason contention which makes this a crucial matchup. However, one of the two quarterbacks just went down in what looked like a very dangerous play during the Thursday Night Football showdown.

Lamar Jackson looked shaken up after getting taken down by Logan Wilson. The Ravens quarterback was trying to escape number 55 but his foot got caught which made him stumble. This caused him to head into the medical tent for further evaluation. However, he did look ready to roll again and went back on the field.

Before the incident, Jackson notched four completions on seven passing attempts during the early minutes of the Thursday Night Football game. This got the Ravens 60 yards which was a huge boost for their offense. This alongside Gus Edwards' three-yard end zone run and Justin Tucker's field goal put them up ahead with a seven-to-three scoreline.

The Ravens quarterback is slowly pulling away from his opponent. Joe Burrow is having a hard time in the pocket and delivering passes to the Bengals' weapons. He has only put up four completions despite being given 10 attempts to execute an air attack. His 27 passing yards need to get better or else it could spell their doom at the hands of the Ravens.

A lot of time is still left on the clock which means anything can happen in the game. But, the shaken-up Jackson looks to dominate this matchup in an efficient fashion.