Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is not having a great 2023 NFL season thus far. In fact, after four games this season, Burrow hit a low point that no other quarterback in the history of the league had reached before, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“Joe Burrow is the 1st QB in NFL history to attempt at least 150 passes in his team's first 4 games of a season, and average fewer than 5 yards per attempt on those passes.”

Burrow seems to be not 100% healthy yet. His calf has been problematic, and it seems to be holding him back from performing at an optimal level. In the Bengals' 27-3 road loss at the hands of the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, Burrow went just 20-for-30 for 165 passing yards with zero touchdowns. He was sacked three times for a loss of 26 yards. Through four starts this season, the Bengals starting signal-caller has generated just 728 passing yards with only two touchdowns against two interceptions. He has a 57.6 percent completion rate and an average of 4.8 yards per pass attempt.

The former LSU Tigers star will be the first to tell anyone that he and the Bengals are in bad shape. He did not sugarcoat the situation when he spoke about it in front of reporters following the loss to the Titans.

“I would say whenever you’re 1-3, you’re going to be frustrated,” Joe Burrow said (h/t Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk). “You’re going to be angry. You’re going to be wanting to win games. And we haven’t been. We’re not going to let anything like that come between us. That’s how you end up having a bad season.”

The Bengals can start turning their season around in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale.