Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals shocking slipped to 1-3 on the season after a 27-3 beat down in Week 4 at the hands of the Tennessee Titans. The AFC runners-up may have looked horrific thus far this season, but Burrow says the NFL playoffs are still attainable.

“We have the capability of being a playoff team. That's in the future. We've got to worry about tomorrow at this point,” Burrow told the media after the loss, per Cincinnati Enquirer Bengals beat writer Charles Goldsmith. “Whenever you're 1-3, it's frustrating.”

Frustrating is the right word for Bengals fans. The team that was one of the best in the NFL last season — and went through minimal change in the offseason — has struggled mightily in 2023. Much of the problem seems to be the Joe Burrow calf injury, which kept him out of the preseason and has limited him significantly in the first four games.

In the Bengals Week 3 matchup with the Titans, Burrow was 20-of-30 for just 165 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He was also sacked three times and lost a fumble.

Cincinnati has two more games to go until its bye week in Week 7, with games against the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks between now and then. If Burrow and the offense don’t turn things around soon, the playoffs could slip out of reach.

After the early slate of Week 4 games, the Bengals are now one game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns, who both lost Sunday, and two games behind the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens, who beat the Browns 28-3.

Additionally, the Dolphins are two games up in the Wild Card race, and the entire AFC South is one game up at 2-2 across the board.