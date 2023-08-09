Joe Burrow is currently dealing with a calf injury. His timeline is uncertain and it remained fairly unclear on Wednesday following Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor's snarky update, per Adam Schefter.

“The timeline is several weeks from when I said several weeks,” Taylor told reporters.

The Bengals either don't have new information on Burrow's injury or they want to keep it secret for now. Either way, it's clear Taylor didn't want to discuss the situation in-depth on Wednesday.

Joe Burrow's calf injury

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Burrow went down with an apparent injury late in July during camp. He dealt with injury concerns early in his NFL career and Cincinnati feared for the worst following the scary moment. It was later revealed that Burrow had suffered a strained calf, not an ideal injury but better than what could have been.

Taylor was asked about Burrow's injury timeline following the incident in late July, to which he responded the QB will miss “several weeks.” That report was issued on July 28, so Taylor is now saying that nothing has changed since then.

The NFL season is still a few weeks away so it's unclear if Burrow will miss the start of the 2023 campaign. Several weeks could mean that he's going to return fairly soon, or Burrow may end up missing the early portion of the regular season. Only time will tell.

One thing that is certain is that the Bengals need Joe Burrow on the field. He emerged as an MVP candidate this past season and is establishing himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league.