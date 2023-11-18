Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has faith in his 'good friend' and backup quarterback Jake Browning after season-ending injury

Now that Joe Burrow is out for the rest of the year with a torn wrist ligament, the Cincinnati Bengals will be turning to backup quarterback Jake Browning. The quarterback change has left many questioning the Bengals going forward the rest of the season, particularly now that they are 5-5 and last in the division.

Though many are unsure about the inexperienced passer, Burrow has faith in Browning.

“We're very similar people. That's why I'm such good friends with him. No moment is too big for him,” Burrow said. “He's a guy that's going to continue to get better,” via the Enquirer's Charlie Goldsmith.

Browning is in his fifth year in the NFL after coming out of Washington undrafted in 2019. The former Husky was the Pac-12 Player of the Year back in 2016, but has yet to see many opportunities in the NFL. He spent the first two years of his career primarily on the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad before joining the Bengals in 2021, where he's been Burrow's backup.

In relief of Burrow during the Ravens' game Thursday night, Browning went 8-14 for 68 yards and a touchdown pass at the end of the game to Ja'Marr Chase. The Bengals lost 34-20, and failed to put up much offense after Burrow left the game until garbage time.

He's only attempted fifteen passes in his career, which means he will get a whole lot of experience over the next few weeks. The good news for Browning is he'll have a few extra days to prepare for next week's matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, and can lean on Burrow for help.