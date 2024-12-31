The AFC playoff picture remains undecided with one more week to go, but Week 17 delivered a chaotic mix of triumph and heartbreak, keeping postseason hopes alive for some while crushing them for others.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins emerged from the weekend with heads held high, each securing another chance to push for a playoff berth in Week 18. However, clinching the AFC’s No. 7 seed will require more than just winning their respective must-win games—it will also depend on help from one another.

For the Indianapolis Colts, Week 17 spelled elimination. In an unexpected twist, they fell to the New York Giants, a team whose win ironically cost them the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. It was a game where no one truly came out ahead.

Adding to the drama, the AFC North title remains up for grabs heading into Week 18. Either the Baltimore Ravens or the Pittsburgh Steelers will claim the crown and secure a coveted home playoff game.

With the stakes as high as ever, here’s a look at how the AFC playoff picture stands after a wild Week 17.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (15-1, 1st in AFC West)

The Chiefs will finish with the best record in the NFL, whether they win or lose in Week 18. What should concern the rest of the AFC playoff contenders is that Kansas City looked their best in their Christmas Day victory over the Steelers, a performance that clinched homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

2. Buffalo Bills (13-3, 1st AFC East)

Even though Josh Allen won't ruin his starting streak and will play only sparingly against the New England Patriots in Week 18, there's nothing more that Buffalo can do to help or hurt their position in the AFC playoff picture. Bills have the No. 2 seed locked up.

3. Baltimore Ravens (11-5, 1st in AFC North)

Things aren't quite so secure for the Ravens. They'll be in division play against the Cleveland Browns come Sunday. All they need to do is win or tie against the Browns and they're AFC North champions.

4. Houston Texans (9-7, 1st in AFC South)

The Texans suffered an absolutely ugly loss to the Ravens on Christmas Day, falling 31-2. Confidence in the Texans heading into the playoffs is at an all-time low. However, thanks to playing in a weak division, they’ll still secure the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6, 2nd in AFC North)

Many thought the Steelers had the AFC North title locked up weeks ago, but three straight losses changed everything. Now, the Steelers are clinging to the No. 5 seed. If they want to reclaim the division, it won’t be easy. Not only do they need to beat a surging Bengals team led by MVP candidate Joe Burrow, but they also need the Ravens to lose. The good news? Their playoff spot is already secure.

6. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6, 2nd in AFC West)

The Chargers left no doubt in Week 17 as they throttled the Patriots, 40-7, to secure their spot in the AFC playoff picture. Jim Harbaugh is now back in the playoffs. Los Angeles can still better their seeding, however. Should they beat the Las Vegas Raiders on the road and the Steelers lose to the Bengals at home, they would move up to the No. 5 seed. The lowest they can be is the No. 6 seed.

7. Denver Broncos (9-7, 3rd in AFC West)

All the Broncos had to do in Week 17 was win, and they would’ve secured a playoff spot. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix gave it his all, throwing three touchdown passes to keep pace with Joe Burrow, but it wasn’t enough as Denver fell in overtime, thanks to a Tee Higgins touchdown. Now, if the Broncos want to make their first postseason appearance since the 2015 season, they’ll need to win or tie against the Chiefs in Week 18.

8. Miami Dolphins (8-8, 2nd AFC East)

The Dolphins didn’t need Tua Tagovailoa to keep their playoff hopes alive in Week 17. Tyler Huntley did enough to hold off the struggling Browns. The good news for Miami is that they hold a tiebreaker over the Bengals. The bad news? To secure a playoff spot, they’ll need a win over the New York Jets and a Broncos loss to the Chiefs.

9. Cincinnati Bengals (8-8, 3rd in AFC North)

One of the hottest teams in the league, led by the sensational Joe Burrow, faces the very real possibility of missing out on the AFC playoffs. Too many close losses have left the Bengals needing major help in Week 18 to secure the final seed. Cincinnati not only has to defeat the Steelers on the road, but they also need the Broncos to lose to the Chiefs at home and the Dolphins to either lose or tie against the Jets on the road, according to ESPN.