The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for a tough matchup against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. The Bengals’ offensive line suffered some major injury blows leading up to its second playoff matchup, and the latest updates to Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa don’t bode well for Joe Burrow and Co. According to Paul Dehner of The Athletic, neither Cappa nor Williams was spotted at Wednesday’s practice and the pair are both expected to be sidelined vs. the Bills.

Via Dehner on Twitter:

“No Alex Cappa (ankle) or Jonah Williams (knee) out at #Bengals practice today. Neither is expected to play this weekend, but not out there in any capacity.”

The Bengals figure to be without the two key offensive linemen on Sunday, and up against a top defense like Buffalo’s, that could be punishing. Burrow’s protection will be severely reduced with the two starters unavailable in the Divisional Round, and the Bills will look to exploit that weakness.

With Williams and Cappa sidelined, Max Scharping and Hakeem Adeniji could be called upon to make starts against the Bills. Both Cappa and Williams are currently listed as questionable, so there’s at least some chance they play, though it doesn’t sound very optimistic at the midweek juncture.

Joe Burrow will be hoping the backups, should they be called upon, can provide him with enough protection in the pocket in order to get the offense moving in Buffalo. Bengals fans will remember the early-season struggles of Cincy’s offensive line, and they’ll be hoping the team can keep Burrow from taking too many hits.