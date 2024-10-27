The Cincinnati Bengals are 3-5 on the season after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, and their playoff dreams are slowly coming to an end after every loss. For Joe Burrow, he's still confident in the team's ability to make the playoffs, and he has the math to back up his case.

“I think 10 wins usually gets you in,” Burrow said after the game. “We gotta win 7 out of 9. That's doable. So we'll go from there.”

Inconsistency has been the name of the game for the Bengals this season, and it's happened on both sides of the ball. This week, it looked like the defense couldn't stop the Eagles in the second half while the offense stalled out. The Bengals season isn't completely over, but they'll have to do a lot more winning than losing for the rest of the year.

Bengals' playoff hopes continue to dim after every loss

Head coach Zac Taylor put the blame on himself for a fourth-down call that gave the Eagles the ball back and they were able to get points on the drive,

“I put that on myself,” Taylor said after the game, per The Athletic's Paul Behner Jr. “Any time it doesn’t go well you have to think long and hard about that decision.”

Before losing their Week 8 game against the Eagles, the Bengals were on a two-game winning streak, defeating the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns. Those two games were tight wins for the Bengals, but they were able to hang on. Any win will mean a lot for the team as they started the season off slow, and are now somewhat playing catch up.

There is still a lot of time left in the season for the Bengals to turn their season around, but almost have to be perfect.