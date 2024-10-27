The Cincinnati Bengals really needed a win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Unfortunately, the Bengals suffered a 37-17 blowout against the Eagles that dropped them to 3-5. The game featured plenty of sloppy play from the Bengals, but one fourth-down play was particularly ugly. Bengals coach Zac Taylor is taking the fall for that one.

Taylor took all of the blame for the failed fourth-down attempt by the Bengals during his postgame press conference.

“I put that on myself,” Taylor said after the game, per The Athletic's Paul Behner Jr. “Any time it doesn’t go well you have to think long and hard about that decision.”

The Bengals were down by seven and decided to go for it on fourth down from inside the Eagles' 40-yard line. Cincinnati did not call a great play and ended up losing two yards. As a result, the Bengals missed on what could have been a long field goal. Further, the ensuing drive ended up with three points for the Eagles.

This may not have been the most important play of the game, but it was certainly not a good play call by the Bengals.

Bengals fall to 3-5 after Sunday's loss. Is it time to panic in Cincinnati?

The 2024 season is slowly slipping away from Cincinnati.

The Bengals are 3-5 with Week 9 on the horizon. This puts them in a very precarious position heading into the back half of the season. Cincinnati is already two games back in the division. Baltimore lost on Sunday against Cleveland, which helped Cincinnati stay a few games back from them.

However, if the Steelers can manage a win this week, they will have a three-game advantage over the Bengals.

This is particularly a problem because with only three wins, making the playoffs as a wild card team seems fairly unrealistic in a stacked AFC conference. Cincinnati's only hope of makin the postseason rests on winning the AFC North.

Cincinnati's remaining divisional games, especially those against Pittsburgh and Baltimore, are shaping up to be their biggest games of the season.