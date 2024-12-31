The Cincinnati Bengals are still alive in the AFC playoff picture headed into Week 18. Cincinnati is 8-8 heading into Week 18 and is one of three teams duking it out for the final Wild Card spot in the AFC playoffs. The Bengals did not prepare themselves well for the playoffs earlier this season, which would make it very impressive if they managed to punch their ticket this weekend.

The first step to a potential playoff berth for the Bengals is winning in Week 18. Cincinnati will also need both of their AFC competitors to lose next week to guarantee their trip to the playoffs. That means the Dolphins need to lose to the Jets and the Broncos need to lose to the Chiefs.

This is not the most farfetched scenario that could play out. Miami has historically struggled to play in cold weather like they will experience at MetLife Stadium. That is a very losable game. Meanwhile, the Chiefs should be able to take care of business — whether or not they have Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.

Both of those games take place on Sunday, so the Bengals will have something to root for on Sunday. As long as they take care of business on Saturday, of course.

Will the Bengals keep their playoff hopes alive with a huge win against a division rival? Or will Cincinnati's season come to a dramatic end against Pittsburgh?

Below we will explore three Bengals bold predictions ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Steelers no Saturday Night Football.

Joe Burrow throws for more than 359 yards, has rushing touchdown against Steelers

If the Bengals do miss the playoffs this season, it will be a shame for Joe Burrow.

Burrow is having a career season despite Cincinnati's awful record. He has thrown for 4,641 yards with 42 touchdowns and only eight interceptions on the season. He can pad those stats even more in Week 18.

Make no mistake about it, Joe Burrow is the franchise quarterback in Cincinnati for a long time. It is a shame that the team's record does not reflect this reality.

The Bengals need Burrow to have one of his better performances of the season against the Steelers this weekend. He will be more than happy to give it to them.

My prediction: Burrow will have one of his best games of the season when the Bengals need it most. He will throw for over 359 passing yards, including multiple touchdown passes. This will give Burrow over 5,000 passing yards on the year. Burrow will also have one rushing touchdown from scrambling during a red zone passing play.

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins combine for more receiving yards than every other pass-catcher

Both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are making a point that Cincinnati needs to pay them both this offseason. Chase and Higgins are both capable of taking over games individually. They are an even more dangerous duo when working together.

Higgins was the primary target in Week 17, hauling in 11 receptions for 131 yards and three touchdowns. Chase also delivers those types of performances on the regular. He has gone for over 100 receiving yards and multiple touchdowns in four games this season.

The Steelers defense should be expecting a heavy dose of Chase and Higgins, especially with the Bengals' running game not looking great recently.

I see Chase and Higgins putting on another big show that overshadows all over skill-position players in this game.

My prediction: Chase and Higgins will combine for more receiving yards than all other pass-catchers in the game combined. That includes both players on the Ravens and their fellow Bengals teammates.

Bengals force crucial Russell Wilson interception to seal the game

Cincinnati's defense has been the problem all season long.

The Bengals have some talented defensive players, and genius DC Lou Anarumo calling the plays. However, that has not been enough to regularly slow down their opponents.

Cincinnati ranks in the bottom five for points allowed this season, surrendering 26.1 points per game on average. They have also allowed 51 total touchdowns, which is the fourth most in the NFL.

This unit will eventually need a complete makeover to keep the Bengals competitive in a loaded AFC conference. But all they need to do in Week 18 is make one big play that can swing the game in their favor.

I believe the Bengals will do just that during the fourth quarter.

My prediction: Bengals safety Geno Stone will intercept Russell Wilson during a crucial sequence during the second half. That interception, plus the ensuing points scored by Cincinnati's offense, will be just enough to give the Bengals the win.