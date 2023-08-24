Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has missed about a month due to a calf injury he suffered in the second training camp practice, but Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd said that it will take “About one drive” before he is back in a rhythm with his teammates, and that drive could occur in a practice or game, according to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk.

“Whatever. It doesn't matter,” Tyler Boyd said, via Simmons. “I've got years under my belt with him. Whatever play we call, I know what he's expecting me to do and where I'm supposed to be in any coverage. So I'm pretty locked in on the chemistry. Just put him out there, we'll make it work.”

Joe Burrow had been looking forward to having a full training camp to get ready for the start of the season, but his calf injury brought that to an end. The expectation is that Burrow will have another strong season, like he has done since he came into the league.

Boyd is one of the Bengals' three key weapons. Ja'Marr Chase is obviously the top guy, while Tee Higgins is another elite weapon on the other side. Boyd usually is in the slot, and is a good third option for Burrow in the offense. It will be interesting to see how fast Burrow is back on the same page with Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

The Bengals have one more preseason game against the Washington Commanders before starting the regular season against the Cleveland Browns on the road.