By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Cincinnati Bengals OT La’el Collins has been ruled out for the remainder of the Bengals-Patriots game, per Ian Rapoport. Collins was initially forced to leave the affair due to an apparent left knee injury. The team ultimately decided to rule him out for the rest of Saturday. The latest update per Ian Rapoport indicates that Collins is believed to have avoided an ACL injury, which is great news. His kneecap just shifted.

The Bengals came into their Christmas Eve matchup feeling good about their overall situation. They had won 6 consecutive games prior to their clash with the New England Patriots on Saturday. They currently lead New England 15-0 as of this story’s publication. But the Bengals’ offensive line will need to step up amid La’el Collins’ injury.

Collins has been in the league since 2015. He made his debut in Dallas with the Cowboys and played with them through the 2021 campaign. He emerged as a steady offensive lineman and played a pivotal role for Dallas. La’el Collins has continued to find success with the Bengals this season.

And his importance to the team should not be overlooked given Cincinnati’s previous offensive line struggles.

Joe Burrow was sacked far too many times last year despite having an all-around strong season. The addition of La’el Collins provided extra protection for the Bengals’ franchise quarterback. And Joe Burrow, who’s in the midst of an MVP caliber 2022 campaign, has reaped the benefits.

The Bengals are hopeful that La’el Collins will not be held out for long as a result of his injury. For now, Cincinnati will look to finish off an impressive victory over the Patriots.