Cincinnati Bengalsquarterback Joe Burrow is a great signal-caller on the field. We all know that. But his head coach, Zac Taylor, told Pat McAfee that he has that “it” factor off the field as well, but the qualities that Burrow so special can’t truly be explained without meeting him.

Taylor appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday as the Bengals gear up to face Atlanta Falcons on Friday in their next preseason game. The host asked the coach to confirm that “Joe seems to have ‘it,’ right?”

“You said it. He’s different. He’s rare. You have to be around him to be able to describe him,” Taylor told McAfee. You know, if I sat here, and someone hasn’t met him, and they ask for a description of him I say, ‘I can’t do it.’ He’s got an edge to him at all times. He’s got that killer instinct, and he’s just a champion. And he won’t settle for anything less.”

"Joe Burrow has an edge to him at all times and he has qualities that are indescribable" Zac Taylor #PMSLive#RuleTheJunglepic.twitter.com/PLjuljeiCM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 16, 2023

In addition to not being able to describe the intangible qualities that Joe Burrow possesses, Zac Taylor also couldn’t give a concrete update on Burrow’s injured calf the QB suffered early in the Bengals preseason preperations.

However, the head coach was optimistic about Burrow returning relatively soon and being ready when the live reps start in Week 1. Taylor told McAfee, “We’re excited to get him on the field whenever that happens. He’ll be ready to go and lead us to a great year.”

The Bengals 2023 season kicks off on Sunday, September 10, at 1 PM ET against Cincinnati’s in-state rival, the Cleveland Browns.