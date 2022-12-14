By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have turned things around following a shaky start to the year. The young QB, who’s fresh off of a Super Bowl appearance, has earned MVP consideration as a result of his recent play. And with a matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next up on the docket, Burrow has received comparisons to Brady. Burrow recently gave a perfect response when asked about those comparisons, per Ben Baby.

“He’s Tom and I’m Joe,” Burrow said.

Joe Burrow has thrown for over 3,600 passing yards to go along with 27 passing touchdowns for Cincinnati this season. He’s also posted a solid 102.4 QB rating and 68.1 completion percentage. The Bengals enter their upcoming matchup with the Buccaneers in the midst of a 5-game winning streak. And there is no question that Burrow’s outstanding play has been the driving factor behind their success.

Longtime teammate and current Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase previously advocated for Joe Burrow to be in the MVP race.

“He (Burrow) should be in the MVP race,” Chase said. “If he’s not in it, he should be. #1 quarterback in the race.”

Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor echoed a similar sentiment.

“He’s playing at the level we need for him to lead us to be confident that we can go win every game we play. So whatever those conversations are like, there’s no doubt. I’ve said it before, I wouldn’t trade him for anybody in the world.”

Joe Burrow and the Bengals will look to continue playing well as the playoffs draw near.