By Tim Crean · 4 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals Week 15 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a contest between one of the hottest teams in the AFC vs. one of the floundering squads in the putrid NFC South. Nevertheless, the Bengals-Buccaneers game is an interesting meeting between the GOAT, Tom Brady, and a possible future great one in Joe Burrow, so let’s make some bold Bengals Week 15 predictions.

After starting the season an uninspiring 4-4, the Bengals have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL of late, winning their last five in a row. The offense, with Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon back healthy, is finally clicking on all cylinders. And at 9-4, the team is now in the 2022 playoffs and is gunning for the No. 3 seed. They can do this by overtaking the Baltimore Ravens at the top of the AFC North, either with a Bengals win and Ravens loss in the next three weeks, or head-to-head in Week 18.

On the opposite side of the spectrum is the Buccaneers. The team is 6-7 on the season, yet somehow in first place in the NFC South. And the six wins haven’t been impressive either. Tom Brady’s six victories this season are by an average margin of just over six points.

While the Bengals-Buccaneers game is between two teams that have had very different seasons, both will be fighting tooth and nail for playoff positioning when Cincinnati travels down to Tampa Bay in Week 15. So, with that in mind, let’s make some bold Bengals Week 15 predictions.

3. Bengals fans will hear some unfamiliar names on Sunday

While the Bengals’ Week 15 matchup with the Buccaneers will have a healthy Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon, and possibly even Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, the injury bug is still going strong on the roster.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson, tight end Hayden Hurst, and cornerback Mike Hilton have all been ruled out for Sunday, and Higgins and Boyd are game-time decisions.

On the offensive side of the ball, that means second-year undrafted free agent Mitchell Wilcox (with eight catches for 70 yards on the season) and Devin Asiasi, a third-year player and offseason signing from the New England Patriots (with two targets and now catches this season) will see more time at tight end.

Also, veteran journeymen Trenton Irwin and Trent Taylor could again see a good amount of time lined up as wideouts.

On defense, last season’s 3rd Round pick out of Texas, Joseph Ossai will likely get more snaps filling in for Hendrickson, and 2022 1st Round selection Dax Hill is on pace to make his first career start for Hilton. The Michigan safety’s versatility in times like these is exactly why the team spent such a high pick on him.

The bold Bengals Week 15 prediction here is that we should hear at least one of these players’ (my guess is Hill) name’s called on a big play vs. the Buccaneers.

2. The Bengals’ offense will make its case as the best in the NFL

As the season goes along and the Bengals offense finds its groove, the unit is slowly creeping up the league rankings. After last week’s Ohio Bowl victory over the Cleveland Browns, Joe Burrow, and the Bengals offense are now eighth in points scored (335) and seventh in yards (4,832).

It hasn’t been the most balanced attack this season. The squad is fourth in passing yards (3,485) but 24th in rushing (1,347). However, with the emergence of running back Samaje Perine these last few weeks and Mixon coming back to health, the run game is starting to pick up.

The team has put up over 100 yards rushing in each of the last three games, and in four of the last five, including Week 9’s 241-yard explosion.

The Buccaneers have a top-10 defense in both points allowed (ninth) and yards allowed (10th), but they will be without run-stopper extraordinaire Vita Vea this weekend. Look for the Bengals-Buccaneers game to be a resounding win for the Bengals offense.

1. Bengals 28, Buccaneers 10

Again, the Bengals-Buccaneers game is the tale of two teams and two seasons. The Bengals are ascending to have an excellent season with the playoffs in their view. The Buccaneers are scratching and clawing to save their playoff hopes.

That is why the final bold Bengals Week 15 prediction is that this Bengals-Buccaneers game won’t be a contest. Cincinnati is just better at every phase of the game, and Joe Burrow is a QB on the come-up, while Tom Brady is 45 and on the way down.

If the Bucs can keep it close, that Brady magic might still show up. And that’s why it’s so important the Bengals jump out early and put the game away, which they should.