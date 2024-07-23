Cincinnati Bengals training camp would feel empty without Joe Burrow.

Cincy's star quarterback was seen at Bengals training camp with a new hairstyle that has left fans on social media buzzing over his, well, buzz cut.

A photo of Burrow sporting a new haircut has taken the internet by storm, with fans in a state of disbelief over his new look. Perhaps the only thing to do at this point is to go tell a friend who's back.

Memes and jokes flood X over Joe Burrow's look

Fans on social media are also trying to deal with Burrow's appearance by doing what they do best on the internet: dropping all sorts of hilarious reactions and memes.

“I needed PTO for this, the content possibilities are ENDLESS 🔥🔥🔥,” said @BengalsCaptain.

Some believe that Burrow has gone for that Cody Rhodes look.

“Joe Burrow trying to WWE look?” – @BetRivers

That was seconded by @Hoopz_Daily: “Y’all signed Cody Rhodes in the offseason?”

“Eminem and Burrow 🤣”

“I knew he was a stan,” joked @NFLComedySkits while adding an Eminem GIF to stress the point that Burrow now looks like Marshall Bruce Mathers III.

“Like a mix between Pete Davidson and Eminem,” opined @dacoolface.

Perhaps Burrow just wanted to make a statement about taking things to a different level in the 2024 NFL season after a disappointing 2023. It can be recalled that Burrow suffered a wrist injury midway through the 2023 campaign that sidelined him for the remainder of that season.

And apparently, it's not just Burrow who is into buzz cut among Bengals players these days.

In 10 appearances in 2023, Burrow mustered 2,309 passing yards and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions on a 66.8 percent completion rate — his lowest since posting a 65.3 percent rate in his rookie season with the Bengals in 2020.

With Burrow unable to finish that season, the Bengals failed to make it to the NFL playoffs for the first time in three years. Cincinnati had some success with Jake Browning under center, but Cincy ultimately missed the boat to the postseason with a 9-8 record.

In any case, the former LSU Tigers star signal-caller has been cleared for contact, so expect Burrow to be active in Bengals training camp at the team's headquarters in Cincinnati.