It is the final pre-season warm-up as the Indianapolis Colts face the Cincinnati Bengals. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Colts-Bengals prediction and pick.

The Colts enter the game 1-1 so far in the pre-season. They opened the pre-season with a loss to the Denver Broncos, falling 34-30. Then, last week against the Cardinals, they would come away with a 21-13 victory. Meanwhile, the Bengals have lost both of their pre-season games. They fell 17-14 in the first game to the Buccaneers. Last week, they fell to the Bears 27-3

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Colts-Bengals Odds

Indianapolis Colts: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -290

Cincinnati Bengals: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +240

Over: 34.5 (-110)

Under: 34.5 (-110)

How to Watch Colts vs. Bengals Preseason

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: Amazon Prime

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for a free trial)

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Colts limited reps to the backups at quarterback last week. Anthony Richardson is expected to get time in this game, after going 2-4 in the first game of the preseason, passing for 25 yards. Joe Flacco also sat last week but could see time in this one. He was 3-5 in his first game, going for 28 total yards. Kedon Slovis, Sam Ehlinger, and Jason Bean could also all see some time, as they attempt to make the Colts roster. Kedon Slovis is 11-16 for 128 yards in his first two games. Ehlinger was solid in week one, going 5-6 for 80 yards, but his only incomplete pass was an interception. He threw for 38 yards on 4-7 passing last week. Jason Bean is 11-15 for 145 yards with a touchdown and an interception so far in the preseason.

Jonathan Taylor could also see some time in this game. He ran twice in the first game for four yards. With Trey Sermon questionable for this game, Tyler Goodson and Evan Hull could be seeing time in this game. Goodson was solid last week, running six times for 35 yards with a touchdown. Hull ran just four times last week, going for 26 total yards. He did score in week one. In the receiving core, Michael Pittman Jr. and Adonai Mitchell should see some time in this game. Pittman has just seen one target so far in the preseason with no catches. Mitchell has one catch for 11 yards. Further, Laquon Treadwell will be looking to make an impact in this game, as he did last week. He went for seven catches and 72 yards last week.

Further, the Colt's defense, which struggled last week, should be sending out their starters. The defense was run by back-ups last week, giving up 232 yards last week in the loss to the Cardinals. DeForest Buckner will be in at the nose, while the linebacking core with EJ Speed and Zaire Franklin should see time as well. The secondary for the Colts should play at least the first quarter, which should give them a chance for the Colts to build a lead.

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread/Win

Like the Colts, the Bengals sat most of their starters in the second preseason game. Joe Burrow should see some time in this game as well. He was 5-7 in the first game going for 51 yards and a touchdown. He was stellar against the Buccaneers and will be looking to continue that in this game. Back-up Jake Browning is still questionable for this game. He had 52 yards and an interception in his first game. This means Logan Woodside will most likely be seeing time. Woodside has thrown for 281 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in the pre-season so far.

Zack Moss could see his first time in this game. He has not seen a carry yet in the preseason. Chase Brown could also see some carries in this game. He ran five times for ten yards in the first game and did not play last week. Still, the Bengals should be looking to show some movement in the running game. They have run just 118 yards combined in their first two games. The Bengals could also have Tee Higgins in this game, and potentially Ja'Marr Chase. Chase is still questionable and could be held out due to that. Higgins has two catches for 19 yards and a score in his first game.

Like the Colts, the Bengals will be putting out their starting defense in this one as well. The defensive line has struggled as of late, and their getting reps could be good for the Bengal's future.

Final Colts-Bengals Prediction & Pick

While the Bengal's defense struggled last week, they also struggled in the first week with their starting line-up. With the Colts bringing out their starting offense, they should be able to score early, and then hold on to that. Take the Colts to win this game.

Final Colts-Bengals Prediction & Pick: Colts -6.5 (-110)