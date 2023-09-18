The Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow are off to an 0-2 start in 2023 following back-to-back successful seasons. To make matters worse, Burrow reportedly re-aggravated his calf injury in the Bengals' 27-24 loss against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. Burrow received an injury update from NFL insider Adam Schefter Monday, via the Pat McAfee Show.

“He tweaked it yesterday,” Schefter said. “Obviously, he has not looked right the past two weeks, obviously it impacted him. Was a factor in the opener and looked like it was against yesterday. If he came out of that game and didn't feel great there, I think it's fair to wonder, is he gonna be ready for a week from Monday night against the… Rams.”

Bengals: Joe Burrow's status in question for Week 3?

The Bengals will try to earn their first victory of the 2023 season against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 3. Schefter believes it's fair to wonder if Burrow will even play in the game given his injury concern. There's no question that the QB hasn't performed up to his usual standards so far during the '23 campaign, and perhaps his calf injury is playing a role in his struggles.

Cincinnati will closely monitor the situation. They need to win a game soon and giving Burrow rest could be the best course of action. That said, there is certainly a chance Joe Burrow ends up playing on Monday night. It all depends on how his injury feels over the course of the week.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Burrow and the Bengals as they are made available.