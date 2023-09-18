Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have gotten off to a suboptimal start to the 2023 season. Although Burrow was much better in Week 2 than he was in the Week 1 embarrassment in Cleveland, the Bengals were still unable to find their way into the win column, losing 27-24 to the Baltimore Ravens.

After the game, offensive lineman Ted Karras discussed the team's struggles and his confidence in Burrow going forward.

“Joe’s our leader. Joe’s gonna get it done for us,” said Karras, per Jay Morrison of Pro Football Network. “My whole goal is just to be my very best not to ever let him down.”

The opening to the 2023 season couldn't have gone much worse for the Bengals. Just weeks after Joe Burrow was signed to the richest contract in NFL history, he and his Bengals teammates laid a complete egg in their first game of the season, getting blown out by the Cleveland Browns.

Although their effort was much better on Sunday in front of the home fans, Cincinnati still has more questions than answers through two weeks. It's important to note that Cincinnati also stumbled out of the gates in 2022, losing their first two before rebounding in epic fashion for the rest of the way.

Still, it's safe to assume that Bengals fans were hoping for a different first two weeks in 2023. The Bengals will have a chance to finally get in the win column when they host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football on September 25. That game is slated to kick off at 8:15 PM.