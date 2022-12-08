By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Heading into their Week 14 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Joe Burrow, and the Cincinnati Bengals may have their star ball carrier back in the lineup. Joe Mixon is expected to return to the field.

Joe Mixon has been out of the Bengals lineup for two weeks as he deals with a concussion. According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, Mixon appears all set to return to the field.

During an appearance on NFL Now, Palmer spoke on the current status of Joe Mixon. He stated, “He’s expected to go. He practiced in full yesterday.”

When healthy, Joe Mixon has been a crucial piece of the Bengals offense. In 10 games this season, he has rushed for 605 yards and six touchdowns on 158 carries. He has also been a go-to option for Joe Burrow through the air. Mixon has been targeted a total of 53 times this season, leading to 41 receptions for 314 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

In the absence of Joe Mixon, backup running back Samaje Perine has stepped into his role. Perine has played well through 12 games. On the season, he has rushed for 327 yards and one touchdown. Through the air, he has put up numbers similar to Mixon. He has brought in 32 receptions for 262 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Over the past two weeks, with Joe Mixon sidelined, Perine has put up big numbers. During his time as the lead back, he has rushed for 164 yards and one touchdown on 38 total carries. Through the air, he has added 10 receptions for 84 receiving yards.

With Mixon back in the lineup, this Bengals backfield could look elite. Perine has shown that he can step into the role of Joe Mixon, and now they will be playing alongside each other once again. This duo could be in for a big final stretch of the season.