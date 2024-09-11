Things could not have started out much worse in 2024 for star quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Not only did the Bengals lose on Sunday despite being the biggest favorites out of any team in week 1 vs the New England Patriots, but questions about the recovery of Burrow's wrist were rekindled due to the quarterback's subpar performance to open up the season.

In particular, one clip went viral during CBS' broadcast of the game, which showed Burrow continuously flexing his wrist on the sidelines and then appearing to struggle to pick up a water bottle while on the bench.

Now, Burrow himself is giving his flustered reaction to the incident, per the Bengals' official account on X, formerly Twitter.

“I picked it up weird?” wondered Burrow.

“I don't know, I drank water,” he later added with a smile. “I can't say I've seen that or know what anybody's talking about.”

Burrow did appear to require both hands in order to pick up the bottle in the clip, but of course, several strange things might happen throughout the course of a three hour game that may not require much reading into.

Can the Bengals turn things around?

Probably not this week.

After dropping their season opener to the Patriots at home, Joe Burrow and the Bengals will now hit the road for Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs, who won their Week 1 game vs the Baltimore Ravens last Thursday.

The Chiefs will be substantial favorites heading into that contest, as Kansas City somehow managed to improve their roster this offseason after winning last year's Super Bowl while the Bengals have many more questions than answers at the current juncture.

It should be noted that the Bengals have made a habit out of getting off to slow starts during Burrow's tenure, including an 0-2 start in each of the last two seasons. While they missed the playoffs last year (due in large part to Burrow's season ending injury), they were able to dig themselves out of that hole in 2022 en route to the AFC Championship Game.

Still, it has to be wildly frustrating for a team as talented as Cincinnati to continue to put themselves behind the eight ball, especially in winnable games such as the one vs New England.

In any case, the game vs the Chiefs is slated to get underway on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.