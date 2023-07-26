Franchise quarterbacks are the face and embodiment of the team. They run the offense and make schematics on the fly when defenses catch up. These are often the reasons why they become the most-paid players. This is because much of their work contributes to the success of the team. Contract negotiations for these types of deals can become lengthy given how expensive these athletes can get. A huge name in the market who is experiencing the same thing during NFL Training Camp is Cincinnati Bengals superstar, Joe Burrow.

The Bengals quarterback was not particularly too concerned about his contract. He was asked how his contract negotiation is going, via Myles Simmons of NBC Sports.

“It gets done when it gets done. We’ll see,” he said.

Joe Burrow outlined why the negotiations may be lengthy. He is putting both his interests and the team's goals at bay.

“I’m focused on getting a deal done that’s good for us, good for me, good for the team, good for everybody,” Burrow declared.

He also just wants to give his all during NFL Training Camps, unlike his experiences from previous years.