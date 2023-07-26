The Los Angeles Chargers signed quarterback Justin Herbert to a five-year, $262.5 million contract extension on Wednesday, locking in their franchise quarterback. Herbert spoke about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who is due up next to get a big extension.

“I'm rooting for Joe,” Justin Herbert said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “He's done such a fantastic job playing football. I have so much respect for him as a quarterback. I know he's a competitor. He's earned every penny. I'm rooting for him and pulling for him.”

Herbert and Joe Burrow were selected in the same draft class. Burrow was selected by the Bengals with the No. 1 pick, and Herbert was selected by the Chargers with the No. 6 pick, one pick after Tua Tagovailoa was selected by the Miami Dolphins.

It will be interesting to see whether or Burrow gets an extension done with the Bengals before the start of this season. It is seemingly inevitable that the Bengals will do what it takes to extend Burrow at some point, as he has become a great player and made them Super Bowl contenders.

The Chargers hope that Herbert can do the same. He has proven to be a very good quarterback throughout his career so far, and helped the Chargers get to the playoffs for the first time in his career.

It will be interesting to see if the Chargers are ever able to make a deep run in the playoffs with Herbert as their quarterback. The league things highly of him, it will be about surrounding him with the necessary talent.