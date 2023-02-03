An arrest warrant has been put out on Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon for a count of aggravated menacing. Mixon’s agent spoke about the charge and claimed it would be dropped imminently, via the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

In the arrest warrant, Mixon is accused of pointing a gun at a woman in Cincinnati and shouting, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you now.” Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer, tried to clear the air and set the record straight on the Bengals RB’s worrisome legal situation.

“It was a rush to judgement. They’re dropping the charges first thing in the morning,” Schaffer said. “I really feel that police have an obligation before they file charges – because of the damage that can be done to the person’s reputation – to do their work.”

“They should be held to a higher standard,” Schaffer continued. “Because I don’t play with people’s lives.”

The charge against Joe Mixon is deeply disturbing. If he is truly guilty of what he is accused of, it would be hard to see the charge getting completely dropped. However, Schaffer believes that Mixon’s case is simply that of the police not doing their due diligence.

Mixon is one of the focal points of the Bengals offense. He was key in Cincinnati’s run to the AFC Championship. However, the aggravated menacing charge could come with serious ramifications. Still, Mixon’s agent believes that the case will soon be dropped in what has been a strange, and unsettling, situation for Mixon and those involved.