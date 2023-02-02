An arrest warrant has been placed for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon. Mixon’s warrant is for one count of aggravated menacing, via Pro Football Focus’ Mike Renner.

Joe Mixon is accused of pointing a gun at a woman in downtown Cincinnati. He allegedly shouted at the woman, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you now. The police can’ get me,” via Casey Arsenault of WKRC.

Mixon’s outburst reportedly took place around Jan. 21. The Bengals have acknowledged the arrest warrant being put out but have not commented further on the matter.

In aggravated menacing cases, the prosecution must prove that the accused knowingly caused another person to believe that they could inflict serious harm. If Mixon truly pointed a gun at an unarmed woman, she would most likely fear that harm could be done.

Still, Mixon has not yet been arrested for the crime. While the Bengals’ organization has acknowledged it, Mixon has yet to come out with a statement of his own.

Mixon’s incident came just eight days after the Bengals were eliminated from the playoffs. Mixon himself had a strong regular season for Cincinnati, running for 814 yards and seven touchdowns.

However, Mixon’s NFL career will be put on hold as the legal matter plays out. If Mixon is guilty of the crimes he is accused, there’s a chance the Bengals could just choose to move on. After entering the NFL with off-field issues, it appears that even more off-field trouble could lead to the end of Mixon’s career.