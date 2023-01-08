By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

There is now a major injury concern regarding Cincinnati Bengals right guard Alex Cappa.

The fifth-year offensive lineman suffered a notable ankle injury on a third down play for the Bengals during the third quarter of their Week 18 home game against the Baltimore Ravens. On a play where Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow failed to connect with Tee Higgins, Cappa’s left leg was rolled up on.

Alex Cappa's left knee rolled into. pic.twitter.com/G9r9UxqQ4X — Josh Kirkendall (@Josh_Kirkendall) January 8, 2023

Cappa was down after the play, and he subsequently touched base with the team’s medical staff on the field. He limped off the field and went straight into the medical tent. In the end, the call was made to cart him off the field due to his ailment.

The Bengals eventually ruled out Cappa for the remainder of the divisional contest due to his injury.

Alex Cappa has been declared out. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 8, 2023

Cappas has been as reliable as could be in his first season with the Bengals. He entered Week 18 ranking at third among all players on the team in snaps played on offense with 1,034.

Cappa’s left ankle injury comes mere weeks after the Bengals ruled out offensive tackle La’el Collins for the remainder of the season after he suffered a torn ACL and MCL during the Week 16 road contest against the New England Patriots.

Overall, the reigning AFC North champions are currently on their way to finishing regular season play with a 12-4 record.