With Joe Burrow officially being placed on Injured Reserve, the Bengals are elevating a QB who fans should remember

It's now official. The Cincinnati Bengals have placed franchise quarterback Joe Burrow on the Injured Reserve. This move has been a week-and-a-half in the making, with many fans already eulogizing the 2023-24 season. Nevertheless, the team must trudge forward into its Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And in doing so, the Bengals are using their newly available roster spot to elevate a familiar face. Veteran backup QB AJ McCarron, who started in a Cincy playoff game in 2016, is being elevated from the practice squad and will be active on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The three-time national champion will work behind starter Jake Browning in what could be quite an underwhelming offensive contest. McCarron appeared in 12 total games for the franchise before spending time with both the then-Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans and briefly the Atlanta Falcons (tore his ACL in 2021 preseason game). He most recently enjoyed individual success in the XFL with the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Coincidentally, the former Alabama star faced and lost to the Steelers in that aforementioned postseason game. McCarron completed 23-of-41 pass attempts for 212 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception. He filled in for the injured Andy Dalton.

There could be an opportunity for him to take additional snaps under center for Cincinnati, given that Browning possesses considerably less in-game experience. For now, though, McCarron will be on the sidelines.

Joe Burrow has a knack for overcoming the deficiencies and obstacles around him, but the Bengals can no longer win football games by that method. Whether it's Jake Browning or AJ McCarron, this team must play sound football if it hopes to somehow stay afloat this season.