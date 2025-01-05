The Cincinnati Bengals are still holding out hope that they will make the boat to the NFL playoffs. If they are to join the postseason fray, they need a number of things to happen. One of which is that they have to come away with a win this Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Apart from the Bengals' playoff dreams, Cincinnati tight end Mike Gesicki must also be so hyped for this Week 18 game because of the enormous incentives he can take home, as broken down by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Bengals TE Mike Gesicki needs three receiving yards tonight against the Steelers to get to 600 this season and trigger a $125,000 incentive,” Schefter posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday night, just before Cincy's game versus Pittsburgh. “Gesicki also needs two touchdown catches vs. the Steelers to collect another $125,000,” added Schefter.

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow did not waste much time helping Gesicki unlock one of those bonuses when he found the tight end for a 12-yard gain in his first pass of the contest. Gesicki entered the Steelers game with 597 receiving yards on 57 catches.

As for the other $125,000 bonus, it will be a tougher get for Gesicki. Scoring two touchdowns in a game is always a huge challenge in the NFL, and that will also require the Bengals to be in ideal scoring positions against the Steelers' stout stop unit. Moreover, the crucial nature of the contest means that the Bengals don't have the wiggle room to force things with Gesicki just so he could get the incentive.

Bengals' Mike Gesicki has made a lot of money from bonuses in 2024 season

The 29-year-old Gesicki woke up on Saturday with just two touchdowns in the 2024 NFL regular season, so far. But it is also worth noting that he scored both of those TDs in the same game, back in the Bengals' 41-24 win at home over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Gesicki has already cashed in a couple of big incentives this season when he hit the 45th reception ($125,000) and 55th catch ($250,000) for a total of $375,000 in bonus money, per Spotrac. Those are on top of the $2.5 million he secured via the one-year deal he signed with the Bengals last March.