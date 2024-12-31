ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Bengals need a win and extra help to get into the playoffs. The Steelers need a win and some extra help to still win the AFC North. This is a huge game for the AFC North! It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bengals-Steelers prediction and pick.

Bengals-Steelers Last Game – Matchup History

The Steelers have won three straight in this rivalry, including the most recent game in Cincinnati. This is a big matchup because both teams need wins. The Bengals need a win and some help to just get into the playoffs, while the Steelers need a win and some help to win the AFC North.

Overall Series: Steelers lead 71-39

Here are the Bengals-Steelers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bengals-Steelers Odds

Cincinnati Bengals: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -130

Pittsburgh Steelers: +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bengals vs. Steelers

Time: ET/PT

TV: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the best offenses in the NFL. They average 368.8 yards per game, which is eighth in the NFL. They also average 28.3 points per game, which is good for sixth in the NFL. Joe Burrow has been amazing this season and makes this offense go. He has 4,641 passing yards, 42 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, with a 69.8% completion percentage. The receiving corps has also been great, with Ja'Marr Chase having a monster season with 1,612 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns on 117 receptions. Chase Brown has emerged as the lead running back this season and seems like he will be ready to play despite getting injured last week. Brown has 990 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 229 carries. This offense should score easily against the Steelers and turn this into a shootout, just like the first matchup this year.

The Steelers' offense has been way too inconsistent. They average 327.3 yards and 22.7 points per game. The key is Russell Wilson under center and what he has been able to do since becoming the starting quarterback. Wilson has 2,334 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, and five interceptions with a 64.6% completion percentage. George Pickens leads the way with 900 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 58 receptions. Then, on the ground, Najee Harris leads with 1,007 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 251 carries. This offense looked lifeless in their last game against the Chiefs, only scoring 10 points. They should look better in this game, but that offense is holding them back and is a weakness in this game despite the Bengals struggling on that side of the field.

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bengals' defense has been awful this season, so they are fighting for their playoff lives. They allow 358 total yards per game and 26.1 points per game. They are 27th in total defense and 29th in scoring defense. They have struggled against the pass and the run all year. They allow 230 yards through the air and 128 yards on the ground. This defense has talent, with Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson off each edge and then Germaine Pratt in the middle. Finally, Cam Taylor-Britt and Mike Hilton have been decent in the secondary, but it has not worked out this season. The defense gets a decent matchup against a Steelers offense that has been inconsistent all year and they are coming off an awful showing in their last matchup against the Chiefs.

The Steelers' defense has been one of the best in the NFL this year. They allow 327.5 yards and 20.5 points per game, ranking 11th in total defense and seventh in scoring defense. They have been great against the run and solid against the pass. They allow 226.9 yards through the air and then 100.6 yards on the ground. The defense is littered with talent across the roster. Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt, Patrick Queen, and Alex Highsmith make up one of the best front-sevens in the NFL. Minkah Fitzpatrick and Joey Porter Jr. are both great in the secondary at safety and cornerback, respectively. This defense is the key for Pittsburgh and why they have as good of a chance in this game to win. This matchup is huge because the Bengals are red-hot on offense, so if the Steelers win this game it is based on how well their defense has played.

Final Bengals-Steelers Prediction & Pick

The Bengals need this game more. The Steelers are in the playoffs, but they need a win and a Ravens loss to win the AFC North. The Bengals are fighting for their playoff lives and need a win just to have a shot at the playoffs. The desperation is why the Bengals are the better bet in this game. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase should lead Cincinnati to a win and cover with their playoff chances getting a boost.

Final Bengals-Steelers Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Bengals -1.5 (-115)