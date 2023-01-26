There’s a lot riding on Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s going to be a rematch of last season’s AFC title decider, which as we all know, saw Joe Burrow and his Bengals take down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in their own home stadium as Cincy booked their place in Super Bowl 56.

Bengals fans remember that momentous victory over the Chiefs very well. So does Cincinnati CB Mike Hilton, who has savagely decided to rename Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium to “Burrowhead.” This is in reference to Bengals superstar quarterback Joe Burrow, whose amazing display in Arrowhead during last season’s AFC title game led Cincy to a memorable win against the home team.

“It might have stirred a few pots, but it is what it is,” Hilton said of his ‘Burrowhead’ moniker, via Ben Baby of ESPN.

To be fair, it’s a pretty catchy name. Although, Chiefs fans clearly don’t like it one bit. For his part, it seems that Hilton couldn’t care any less.

“That’s just our locker room, man,” Hilton said Wednesday. “That’s just who we are. We got a whole bunch of guys that love playing with each other.”

In all seriousness, however, Mike Hilton is very much aware of the magnitude of Sunday’s winner-take-all contest. Despite his injury, Patrick Mahomes is expected to play for the Chiefs as they look to defend their home field against a hungry Bengals side.

“We know what’s at stake,” Hilton said. “We know what’s in front of us. We know we’re going to play a great team on Sunday. But we’re ready.”

There’s still going to be a lot of smack talk from here on out, and it’s certainly going to carry over to the pitch when these two tames face each other in the AFC Championship Game. However, all that’s going to matter is who ends up on top once the final whistle is blown.