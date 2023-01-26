The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are set to meet in the AFC Championship Game. These two teams will play at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

At least, Arrowhead is the official location of this game. However, if you ask players on the Bengals, the game is actually being played at “Burrowhead.”

This piece of trash talk from Bengals players refers to the recent history between the two teams. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is 3-0 in his career against the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

The comment has not gone entirely unnoticed. Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce caught wind of the remark, and responded on his “New Heights” podcast with his brother Jason.

Jason Kelce, who is the center for the Philadelphia Eagles, asked Travis about how loud Arrowhead is. The Chiefs tight end noted that their stadium is the loudest in the world.

Travis suggested Chiefs fans break the decibel record on Sunday. “A lot of Cincinnati Bengals fans are calling it ‘Burrowhead’ instead of Arrowhead. They’re throwing a lot of bulletin board material out there,” the Chiefs tight end said on Wednesday.

The Chiefs and Bengals meet in the AFC Championship Game for the second straight season. Cincinnati defeated Kansas City in overtime on a field goal from Bengals kicker Evan McPherson.

The Bengals advanced to the Super Bowl to take on the Los Angeles Rams. However, they fell to the Rams after a Cooper Kupp touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

The Bengals are looking to make back-to-back appearances in the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are hoping to make their third appearance in the Super Bowl in the last four seasons.