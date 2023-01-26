All eyes are on Patrick Mahomes ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Championship tilt against the Cincinnati Bengals. More specifically, all eyes are on Mahomes’ ankle. The Chiefs QB suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Divisional Round against the Jaguars, but the latest reports suggest he’s trending in the right direction for Sunday’s game, just eight days after sustaining the injury. Head Coach Andy Reid told reporters Thursday that Mahomes is “on track” to play vs. the Bengals, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

Via Taylor on Twitter:

“He felt good in the walkthrough,” Reid said of Patrick Mahomes. “He’s on track.”

Mahomes himself also had some encouraging comments on the injury. After addressing the media on Wednesday ahead of his return to practice, Mahomes declared that things went “better than expected.”

“I thought I had a good day yesterday. Overall, probably better than I expected,” said Mahomes via Taylor. “I still feel like I can do a lot of things.”

The fact that Mahomes is even in contention to play on Sunday is somewhat remarkable. A high-ankle sprain is almost always a multi-week injury, but the Chiefs QB appears to be trending towards suiting up for the Conference Championship eight days after sustaining the ailment.

This latest update on Mahomes’ ankle will be music to Chiefs fans’ ears, who had been worrying that No. 15 might not be available for the biggest game of their season. Now that Patrick Mahomes is firmly “on track” for Sunday, fans will be hoping he continues to make positive progress before the clash against the Bengals.