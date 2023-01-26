The 2022 NFL season is coming down to the wire, and only four remain in the battle for the Lombardi Trophy. With the Kansas City Chiefs set to host the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, it is time for some Chiefs AFC Championship bold predictions.

Kansas City is coming off a 27-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round, though Patrick Mahomes injured his ankle and could be hobbled this Sunday. In the regular season, the team tied with the Philadelphia Eagles for the best record in the NFL at 14-3. Dating back to the regular season, the Chiefs have won 11 out of its last 12 games. On top of that, the Chiefs ended up having seven Pro Bowlers and six All-Pro players.

For our preview and predictions on the Chiefs’ AFC title game matchup against the Bengals, listen below:

On the other side of the matchup, the Bengals dominated in an upset 27-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. Combining both the regular season and playoffs, Cincinnati has won its last 10 games, including its game against Kansas City in Week 13.

This will be the second straight year both teams will face each other at the AFC Championship Game. Last season, the Bengals punched their ticket to the Super Bowl with a 27-24 overtime victory on the road. After being down 21-3, they held the Chiefs to only three points in the second half and overtime combined. Cincinnati would end up winning thanks to a 31-yard walk-off field goal by Evan McPherson.

With so much at stake and the sense of revenge from Kansas City, this could be one of the best games in recent memory. With that being said, here are some bold predictions for the Chiefs as they play the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

3. Kansas City holds Cincinnati to less than 100 rushing yards

A huge part of Cincinnati’s postseason success in recent years has been Joe Burrow. The quarterback is coming off his first Pro Bowl selection and will try to lead to Bengals to back-to-back Super Bowls. Additionally, the team has wideout Ja’Marr Chase, who had more than 1,000 receiving yards despite playing only 12 games.

While the passing game is solid in Cincinnati, the game on the ground still needs some work. Their 1,528 rushing yards were the fourth-lowest in the league. In the regular season, the Bengals failed to surpass 100 rushing yards in 10 opportunities. They also had just 51 yards in their Wild Card Round game versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Against the Bills, though, the team had a stronger display on the ground despite the injuries on the offensive line. Cincinnati had 172 yards, with Joe Mixon rushing for 102 yards and a touchdown.

With Defensive Player of the Year finalist Chris Jones making things on the ground tougher, the bold prediction is that Kansas City will hold Cincinnati to under 100 rushing yards on Sunday.

2. Patrick Mahomes struggles in the beginning but bounces back with 300+ passing yards, multiple touchdowns

At the end of the day, Kansas City’s hopes heavily rely on Patrick Mahomes. The quarterback has been an X-factor since he became a full-time starter in 2018. In five years, he has led the Chiefs to at least the conference championship game in all opportunities, including a Super Bowl title.

Mahomes has been outstanding against this season. For his performances, the NFL named him a finalist for both MVP and Offensive Player of the Year. In the regular season, he completed a career-high 67.1% of his passes for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns, both league-bests, against 12 picks. He also added 358 yards on the ground for four scores. He ended up setting an NFL record for most total yards in a season by a quarterback (combined passing and rushing) with 5,608.

However, he might be a bit limited on Sunday. Against the Jaguars in the Divisional Round, Mahomes was sidelined for most of the first half due to an ankle injury.

With so much uncertainty surrounding his condition, this could affect Kansas City’s offense, even though he insists he’s doing okay. The bold prediction is that Mahomes will struggle a bit at the beginning of the game due to his limited mobility. Still, he will bounce back and finish with 300-plus passing yards and multiple touchdowns.

1. Chiefs win in dramatic fashion

With Mahomes’ injury, things could be way tougher for the Chiefs on Sunday. The Bengals are on a hot streak and could take advantage of the star’s condition. Also, if 2022 indicates something, they can steal a game at Arrowhead Stadium.

In fact, Cincinnati was at one point the favorite to win the game, per FanDuel, though the spread has since shifted to Chiefs -1. This means many expect this game to be a close one, just like last year’s AFC title game.

It will all depend on how Mahomes will overcome his injury. If he is anywhere close to his MVP-level self, the Chiefs could avenge their 2022 loss.

The bold prediction is that Kansas City will come out with a victory and return to the Super Bowl. This should be a hard-fought battle with many touchdowns from both sides. Also, it would not be a surprise if this AFC Championship Game goes to overtime just like it did last season.