The Denver Broncos hit the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Broncos-Bengals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Broncos-Bengals Last Game – Matchup History

These two teams have not played since 2021. The Bengals won the matchup 15-10.

Overall Series: The Broncos lead the all-time series 22-11.

Here are the Broncos-Bengals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Broncos-Bengals Odds

Denver Broncos: +3 (-104)

Moneyline: +150

Cincinnati Bengals: -3 (-118)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 49.5 (-112)

Under: 49.5 (-108)

How to Watch Broncos vs. Bengals

Time: 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT

TV: NFL Network

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Broncos are coming off a hard-fought loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. However, that ended a winning streak, so the Broncos can still be considered a team playing well. Denver usually wins games on defense, but their offense has been very good lately. In their last five games, the Broncos are averaging 33.2 points per game, In those games, Bo Nix has thrown 12 touchdowns, and he averages 253.4 passing yards per game. Along with that, Nix has been sacked only five times. He is playing well right now, and if that continues, the Broncos will have a chance to win this game.

As mentioned, the Broncos usually win games with their defense. That is still the case. On the season, the Broncos are allowing just 18.7 points per game. That is the fourth-lowest in the NFL. Denver allows the ninth-lowest yards per game, and their pass defense is very good. Their pass defense has to be just as good Saturday against Joe Burrow. Luckily, the Broncos are second in the NFL in sacks, and they have allowed the eighth-fewest passing touchdowns. If Denver can continue to play solid defense, the Broncos will cover the spread.

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread/Win

Cincinnati relies on Joe Burrow. The Bengals are sixth in the NFL in points per game, and 10th in yards per game. This is because of Burrow and his ability to make incredible plays. Joe Burrow leads the NFL with 4,229 passing yards, he is tied for first with 39 passing touchdowns, and third with a 74.4 QBR. With all that, Burrow has thrown only eight interceptions. Burrow has to stay upright in the pocket, but with the way he is playing, the Bengals have a great chance to win on Saturday.

The Bengals are on a three-game win streak, but it was against three below average teams. However, a win is a win, and the Bengals are coming into this game with momentum. Cincinnati has to use that momentum in this game. They have allowed just 17.7 points per game in those three games, and they are coming off a game in which they recorded five sacks against the Browns. The Bengals have to keep playing that type of defense if they want to keep themselves in the playoff picture.

Final Broncos-Bengals Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a very good game. The Broncos are playing good football, but so are the Bengals. However, the Broncos pass rush is just a little to strong, and Bo Nix is playing well. For that reason, I am going to take the Broncos to cover the spread.

Final Broncos-Bengals Prediction & Pick: Broncos +3 (-104)