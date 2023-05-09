The 2023 NFL Draft concluded already, but the time for acquiring undrafted rookie players has not. Let’s see how the Cincinnati Bengals want to use their undrafted free agents. Here we are going to look at the undrafted free agent whom we think will likely make the Bengals’ final roster.

Immediately following every NFL Draft, teams begin their search for undrafted free agents. In some cases, teams even start scouting these players during the draft itself. Even though these players were not selected in the seven rounds, many possess high levels of skill and have a legitimate chance of making it onto NFL rosters.

One reason for this is that undrafted players and their agents have the freedom to select the best situation for them. They actively seek out teams with gaps in specific positions where they can make a significant contribution.

It’s worth noting that last year’s undrafted free-agent class included some impressive players. Among them were tight end Armani Rogers from the Washington Commanders, linebacker Jack Sanborn from the Chicago Bears, and kicker Cameron Dicker from the Los Angeles Chargers. Cincinnati is no stranger to this, too. Recall that they had running back Jaylen Warren emerge as a solid player as well.

Now the question arises — which undrafted free agents from the 2023 class have the best chances of making it to the Cincinnati Bengals depth chart?

Let’s look at the undrafted free agent whom we think will likely make the Bengals’ final roster.

RB Jaxson Kirkland

The Bengals caused a stir in free agency by signing Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. They acquired him on a four-year, $64.1 million contract. However, this was the only notable move they made to address their offensive line, Recall that this same Bengals o-line allowed 44 sacks throughout the regular season and playoffs.

In addition, the Bengals are still uncertain about the return of their 2022 starting right tackle, La’el Collins. Remember that he suffered a torn ACL in December.

Despite not drafting any offensive linemen, the team did sign former Washington lineman Jaxson Kirkland after the draft. Kirkland was ranked in the low 200s on several draft boards and should add depth at both guard and tackle positions. Recall that he played both guard spots and left tackle in college. He stands 6’7 and weighs 321 pounds.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jaxson Kirkland might make some noise this summer for the Bengals as an UDFA pic.twitter.com/5d2OWLBCgI — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) May 1, 2023

For many scouts, Kirkland seems limited in terms of leverage and athletic ability. However, he possesses leadership experience, toughness, and versatility. He also has the ability to function as a swing backup at multiple positions in a zone-based run scheme.

Keep in mind as well that Max Scharping, Cody Ford, and Jonah Williams are all set to become free agents next year. This could allow Kirkland to climb the depth chart quickly and become a valuable backup for a line that is lacking stability outside of Brown.

We do not doubt that among the undrafted free agents listed for the Bengals following the NFL draft, Kirkland is the most noteworthy.

He just has several qualities that make him an attractive choice for the Bengals’ final roster. Firstly, during the draft process, he was once considered a mid-round pick, indicating that he could be a valuable asset for the Bengals if they can tap into his potential during training camp. Additionally, Kirkland’s experience in pass protection and ability to play multiple positions makes him a versatile lineman that the Bengals coaching staff favors.

Moreover, the Bengals didn’t select any offensive linemen with their eight draft picks. This indicates that they are content with their starting positions but open to competition for depth spots.

Although Kirkland’s college career was hampered by injuries, he was once seen as a potential top-50 prospect. At 25 years old, he is a seasoned and physical blocker. He can also play at both guard spots and right tackle. Kirkland’s decision to sign with the Bengals was wise. Remember that he isn’t a developmental talent and can offer immediate help to the team.

Having said that, Kirkland can still improve. He started at left tackle after playing right guard, but there will be a steep learning curve. He has the long arms and awareness to contribute to the offensive line. However, his technique might use some work. He was a captain and appears to be the glass-eating kind, but we’ll see if he stays on the roster.

It may be challenging for a rookie undrafted lineman to secure a spot on the Bengals roster. This is especially considering that some of the team’s backups have extensive playoff and even Super Bowl starting experience. However, out of the undrafted free agents, Kirkland is the most likely to earn a spot on the final 53. Of course, that’s if he has a strong summer.