With the full NFL schedule set to be released on Thursday, the league announced the full slate of international games for the 2023 season. A total of nine teams, five of which made the playoffs last season, will play in five games in England and Germany.

Two games will feature matchups between playoff teams from a year ago, with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs playing the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany in Week 9, while the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 in London.

The Jaguars, who have played a game in London in each of the last nine seasons the league has come to England – there were no international games in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic – will be the first team to play international games in back-to-back weeks. They’ll take on the Atlanta Falcons in London in Week 4, the first international game on the schedule.

The Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans will play in London in Week 6, a playoff rematch from the 2020 season. In Week 10, the Indianapolis Colts will square off against the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, rounding out the NFL’s trips overseas in 2023.

The NFL International Series started in 2007 with a single game played in London each season through 2012. This is the second straight season the NFL will host five international games during the regular season. In 2022, the league played three games in London, one in Mexico City and the first-ever NFL game in Germany.

The full 2023 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern.