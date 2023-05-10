Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After leaving the Kansas City Chiefs, Tyreek Hill has had no problem trash talking his former franchise. L’Jarius Sneed is having none of it as the defensive back called out Hill while defending his Chiefs.

While it won’t be in Arrowhead Stadium, the NFL recently announced the Chiefs will be facing Hill’s Miami Dolphins in Germany this upcoming season. There, Sneed will have a real chance to get back at Hill. Their matchup is something Sneed can’t wait for, via Coral Smith of NFL.com.

“Tyreek been talking a lot of trash, himself, this year,” Sneed said. “He talking about coming back to Arrowhead. We’re going to show him though, when he get here.”

Hill spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Chiefs. He won a Super Bowl with Kansas City in 2019. However, after being traded to the Dolphins prior to this last season, there has been no love lost. His move to Miami clearly didn’t hamper Hill, as he caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns on the way to his seventh-straight Pro Bowl.

Even if it’s just playful banter, Sneed is having none of it. The DB is coming off yet another Super Bowl with the Chiefs. He isn’t for Hill coming at his and Kansas City’s crown.

Their matchup in Germany will give L’Jarius Sneed and Tyreek Hill an opportunity to duke it out on the field. When Hill finally returns to Arrowhead, fireworks are sure to fly between the Chiefs and Dolphins.

Sneed will be waiting.