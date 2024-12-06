As the Cincinnati Bengals sit at 4-8 and third place in the AFC North, it was revealed that Joe Burrow tried to recruit a four-time Super Bowl champion to their offense in the offseason. In his podcast with Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski unveiled that Burrow reached out to him in the offseason, trying to recruit.

“And then I get a text message,” Gronkowski said. “‘It's Joe Burrow. I would love for you if you came to the Cincinnati Bengals.'”

Gronkowski did his best not to be pranked, given his past with people pranking him through text. So, he didn't respond.

Rob Gronkowski accidentally ghosted Bengals QB Joe Burrow

After being drafted by the Patriots with the No. 32 pick in 2015, Gronkowski got a text from who he thought was Malcolm Brown, introducing himself and saying how excited he was to be Gronk's new teammate. However, later that night, Gronkowski tried calling the number, only to find out it was a random fan, not his new teammate.

So, Gronkowski tried being smarter about who he trusted in text messages.

“I was like, ‘I ain't ever going to let that s**t happen to me ever again. I ain't answering random numbers,'” Gronkowski said. “After I retired, everyone's still trying to get me to play, you know, asking me questions in the media when I had to do some media rounds. They're like, ‘Yo, who's the quarterback that you would love to play with?' I'm like, ‘Joe Burrow because he reminds me of [Tom Brady], and I just love the way that he presents himself in the pocket.'

“That went everywhere. And then I get a text message, ‘Yo Gronk, what's up, man? I saw you talking about me in the media. It's Joe Burrow. I would love for you if you came to the Cincinnati Bengals.' I was like, ‘I ain't getting got again. This is nuts, like, I ain't falling for this s**t.' I thought it was cool as s**t, though.”

The only reason Gronk found out it was Burrow texting him is because of an interaction at Michael Rubin's White Party.

“So, I'm at the White Party this year, and I go up to [Joe Burrow],” Gronkowski said. “I walk right by him. I'm like, “Oh, what up, Joe? Nice to meet you.' And then within like 10 seconds, he's like, ‘Yo, you never responded to me.' I knew exactly what he was talking about. I was like, ‘No fricken way that that was actually you, bro.' I was like, ‘I'm sorry. I apologize, man.'”

Although Burrow might've held a little resentment towards Gronk after he ghosted his text message, the four-time Super Bowl champion made it a mission never to get duped over text messages again.