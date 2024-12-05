Anyone looking for financial advice probably wouldn't think of turning to Rob Gronkowski, an NFL legend with resting goofball face, but he did make a rather savvy investment in Apple stock in the Gronkiest of ways, as reported recently in Forbes.

As Gronk tells it, he owes over a half-million dollars of profit from a well-timed Apple purchase to the contractor of his Foxborough, Mass. home during his playing days on the Patriots.

In 2014, as his house was being built, the 25-year-old Gronkowski started talking about stocks with his contractor, admitting he knew very little about investing at that point. When the contractor urged Gronk to take a chance on Apple stock, the star tight end blindly trusted in his home builder like he was Tom Brady telling him to run a route across the middle of the field… so of course it paid off.

“I’d never been involved in stocks. I really didn’t know how stocks worked,” he explained. “So I was like, ‘Alright, let me do this. I’m going to go big.'”

Gronk called his financial adviser and said he wanted to purchase $69,000 worth of Apple stock. He doesn't explain how he arrived at that sum, but given that it's Gronk, it's probably safe to assume the number made him giggle.

Regardless, he then made another entirely on-brand move of forgetting about the stock purchase for the next two and a half years. Then, when he finally remembered about it and checked his balance, the investment had ballooned in worth to approximately $250,000.

He then went back to his favorite funny number by cashing out the initial $69,000 investment, while leaving the rest of the dough to grow, and grow it did.

“To this date, I have over $600,000 of Apple stock, all because of the investment I made in 2014, having no idea what I was doing but just listening to the man who built my house here in New England,” Gronkowski proudly explained.

So there you have it. Always trust your contractor, Rob Gronkowski has made smarter financial moves than you, and the tech giant Apple we're already at the mercy of keeps getting more powerful. If those aren't all words that leave you feeling warm and fuzzy inside on a cold winter's day, I don't know what will.