By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has spoken out on the scary Damar Hamlin incident from Monday Night Football, when the Buffalo Bills safety tackled Higgins, got up briefly, then hit the ground and went into cardiac arrest. As of Thursday morning, the second-year player out of Pitt is doing a mile better and has shown signs of serious improvement. That made Higgins feel extremely happy. Via Joe Danneman:

“Man, it feels good knowing that he’s ok and doing better,” Higgins said Thursday afternoon. “It makes me feel better inside.”

The Bengals star also said Hamlin’s mother reached out to him:

“She’s telling me she’s thinking of me, praying for me, things like that,” he said. “She’s telling me that he’s ok and just all the good positive stuff.”

Higgins reflected on how awful he felt after Damar Hamlin exited the stadium in an ambulance:

“I just turned my head and tried not to think about it, because I knew it was something crazy and tragic,” he said. “It was hard. Obviously I wasn’t in a good place to play for the rest of the game, so I’m glad we chose not to play.”

“I’m in a good place right now.” Tee Higgins’ first public comments since Monday Night Football. Said he spoke with Damar Hamlin’s mother. Said it’s hard to forget about, but they’re professional football players and have to move forward. pic.twitter.com/mpw4UCksNe — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 5, 2023

There is no way you can blame Higgins for injury, but anyone who was a part of that whole ordeal would feel terrible. The most important thing now is that Hamlin is trending in the right direction with his health. The 24-year-old even wrote a few messages on a piece of paper Thursday, asking if the Bills won the game, which shows he’s neurologically intact. Doctors responded with “You’ve won the game of life”.

You love to see it. We wish Hamlin a speedy recovery.