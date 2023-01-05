By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Damar Hamlin has taken another step in the right direction. Just a day after the Buffalo Bills informed the masses that he was “showing signs of improvement” in their update, doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center detailed exactly what kind of improvements Hamlin showed.

Dr. Timothy Pritts of UC Health said that the Bills safety is “emerging from his sleep, following commands” and even asked the doctors who won the game Monday night, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network adds that Damar Hamlin is currently communicating in writing, as he still has a breathing tube.

This is tremendous news for Damar Hamlin and his family, as well as the Bills organization.

That he is able to communicate- however small- is great news.

The doctors described it as, “It’s not only that the lights are on. We know he’s home”, per Mike Garafolo on Twitter.

In addition, the Bills defender has movement in his hands and feet and has been able to hold hands with those at his bedside.

Despite all these positive developments, Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition.

In order to be upgraded to stable condition, the doctors said that Hamlin will need to have the breathing tube taken out, while continuing to show improved neurological function.

There’s still a ways to go here for Damar Hamlin, but the fact that the doctors even mentioned returning him home down the road is a testament to how much improvement he’s shown.

Please continue to keep Hamlin in your thoughts and prayers.