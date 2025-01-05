The Cincinnati Bengals are in an extremely crucial showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road Saturday night. Cincinnati needs to win this contest versus its NFC North division rival in order to stay alive in the hunt for a spot in the NFL playoffs.

However, the Bengals are playing in the fourth quarter of the Steelers game without star wide receiver Tee Higgins on the field due to a lower-body injury. Cincinnati's official X (formerly Twitter) account noted that Higgins suffered an ankle injury and is deemed questionable to return to the contest because of it.

.@KetteringHealthInjury Update: WR Tee Higgins has a left ankle injury and G/OT Cody Ford has a chest injury. Their return is questionable.

This is not an ideal development for the Bengals, especially since Higgins is one of quarterback Joe Burrow's best weapons downfield. Before he left the game, the 25-year-old Higgins had recorded a total of 53 receiving yards on four catches and five targets. With Higgins not in the game, Burrow can continue relying on the likes of wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and tight end Mike Gesicki in the passing attack.

Higgins' health was among the biggest talking points over the side of the Bengals heading into Week 18. He was a limited participant in all of the team's three practices heading into the Steelers game as he dealt with ankle and knee issues, but ultimately got the green light to see action in the all-important clash at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The former Clemson Tigers star wideout entered Week 18 with 858 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 69 receptions through 11 games with the high-powered Bengals attack that averaged 28.3 points through 17 weeks in the 2024 NFL regular season.

Higgins, who is playing on a $21.816 million franchise tag in the 2024 campaign, is looking for an extension contract offer from the Bengals, but for now, all the focus is on Cincinnati's playoff chances.

Even if the Bengals beat the Steelers, they will still need the Denver Broncos to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins to either suffer a loss or tie in Week 18 versus the New York Jets.