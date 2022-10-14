Tee Higgins gets surprising injury update ahead of matchup vs. Saints

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals offense may have a top weapon ready to go on Sunday. Tee Higgins may be on the field for the matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Higgins has not practiced all week due to an ankle injury. But during the Bengals walkthrough on Friday, he was spotted with the group.

When healthy, Higgins has been solid for this Bengals team. Through the first five games of the season, he has recorded 20 receptions for 315 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

During last Sunday’s matchup when the Bengals took on the Baltimore Ravens, Higgins was held back with his injury. He played just 16% of the team’s offensive snaps, his lowest mark of the season.

If Tee Higgins is unable to go on Sunday, the Bengals will still have their options at wide receiver. Burrow will be throwing to Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd, two receivers who have proven how good they are on several occasions.

Chase is currently the Bengals leading receiver with 32 receptions for 343 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Boyd, who has become the third option, is also putting together a strong campaign once again. He has recorded 15 receptions for 234 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Burrow has once again put together a strong performance over the first five games of the season. The Bengals QB1 has 1,316 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions in his third season leading this unit.

The Bengals currently sit at 2-3 and are second in the AFC North. They look to get back on track in Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints. If Higgins can be healthy, this team could get the boost that they need.