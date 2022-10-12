‘Fight our balls off’: Bengals star Joe Burrow ready to do whatever it takes to beat Saints

The Cincinnati Bengals certainly didn’t envision a 2-3 start to the season after making the Super Bowl at the beginning of the year, but thankfully, it’s still early and this team is poised to bounce back this weekend against the New Orleans Saints, led by quarterback Joe Burrow.

Via Ben Baby:

“Bengals QB Joe Burrow: “We’re going to go down there and fight our balls off for a W.”

Quite the vision, isn’t it?

The offense hasn’t been nearly as electric as in the past, sitting 16th in points per game and 20th in total yards. Week 5 was another heartbreaking loss as well to their division rival, the Baltimore Ravens.

Most importantly, Burrow isn’t thriving at the moment. He’s completed just 65% of his passes, throwing for nine touchdowns to five interceptions. The offensive line continues to struggle though, with the QB getting sacked 18 times. Burrow is getting battered and bruised back there for the Bengals.

This is also a return to Louisiana for Burrow, who of course starred for the Tigers and played at the Superdome in college before. He’s excited about the chance to suit up in the venue again:

“It’s a place where a lot of good memories were made.”

The Saints sit at 2-3 on the year and have turned to backup Andy Dalton after Jameis Winston suffered a back injury, among other ailments.

The Bengals just need to make more plays. It’s that simple. They found some more success on the ground last weekend with Joe Mixon and must build off that.