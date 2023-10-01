Nothing has been going right for the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. But things got much worse for the Bengals and their offense after Tee Higgins' latest injury update.

Higgins has been ruled out for the remainder of the game after suffering a rib injury, via ESPN's Adam Schefter. The wide receiver left the game late in the first half and was ruled out coming out of halftime.

Before going down with injury, Higgins had caught two passes for 19 yards. Quarterback Joe Burrow has only thrown for 84 yards total with less than five minutes to go in the third quarter. Cincinnati's offense can flip a switch at any moment. But for at least the remainder of their Titans' matchup, the Bengals will have to do it without Higgins.

That may be tough with how the Bengals have been playing in Week 4. With the aforementioned 84 yards passing, nothing has been going right offensively. The defense hasn't been much better, as Cincy trails 27-3 in the waning moments of the third.

While losing Tee Higgins is a major blow against the Titans, Cincinnati will be hoping their wide receiver isn't dealing with a long-term injury. It hasn't been the explosive season fans were hoping for from Higgins. But back in Week 1 he caught eight passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

Higgins hasn't surpassed 30 yards or caught a touchdown since. A rib injury has now put a speed bump in his attempt to turn his season around. As the Bengals look to complete a comeback against the Titans, Higgins will begin rehabbing his rib injury.