Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has received an encouraging update on his injury status ahead of the team's Week 4 clash against the Tennessee Titans. A source within the Bengals organization has disclosed that this has been Burrow's most promising week of practice so far this season, suggesting that he is making positive strides in his recovery.

Despite experiencing some soreness after Monday night's Week 3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Burrow's ankle is showing signs of improvement. The true test of his progress will come in his ability to move outside the pocket and extend plays.

Burrow had been bravely playing through a significant calf injury to prevent the Bengals from falling to a winless 0-3 record. This injury had undeniably affected his performance and the effectiveness of the Bengals' offense. After three games, Cincinnati ranks 28th in scoring. In addition, Burrow's completion rate, yards per attempt, and quarterback rating have all seen a decline.

Offense Will Take Off?

The insider from the team also mentioned that the offense is on the verge of taking off. Of course, the true outcome won't be apparent until after the kickoff on Sunday. Burrow's ability to maneuver in the pocket and extend plays, even to a limited extent, could provide a significant boost to the Bengals' offensive capabilities. The team is eager to enhance its performance and secure a victory against the Titans. Their goal is to achieve a .500 record at the conclusion of the first four weeks of the season.

Recall that the 26-year-old quarterback missed the entire preseason due to a calf strain sustained during early training camp. Although he did play in Week 1, he aggravated the calf injury in Week 2, casting doubt on his availability for Monday Night Football.

Cincinnati has an ideal opportunity to turn things around offensively on Sunday. As of the latest NFL statistics, the Titans' defense has allowed the fifth-highest average quarterback rating (108.7), with a 72 percent completion rate and 275.3 passing yards allowed per game. This sets up a favorable scenario for Burrow and the Bengals' offense. On the flip side, they have to be wary of Tennessee's strong run defense, which has held opponents to just 69.3 rushing yards per game and a mere 2.6 yards per carry this season. Nevertheless, with the recent positive developments in Burrow's injury recovery, there is renewed hope for the Bengals' offense to rebound.