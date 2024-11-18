The Cincinnati Bengals are having a disastrous 2024 NFL season. Cincinnati is 4-7 after a brutal loss against Los Angeles on Sunday Night Football. The Bengals may not be mathematically eliminated from postseason contention, but it feels like a matter of time before that happens.

This loss is particularly frustrating for Bengals WR Tee Higgins, who returned from injury to play against the Chargers.

Higgins spoke with reporters after the game and went on an NFSW rant about what the Bengals need to do to turn the season around.

“Honestly, I don't think we need to change anything,” Higgins said in the locker room after the game, via Olivia Ray of WLWT. “We're playing hella good football. If you look at the stats, both sides of the ball, I feel like today we played hella good football.”

Special teams was a problem for Cincinnati on Sunday. Kicker Evan McPherson missed two crucial fourth-quarter field goals that could have helped win the game for the Bengals.

“I don't know what it is man, we've just got to finish,” Higgins continued. “That's the word for the week. Finish. The f***ing game. As long as we do that we'll be alright.”

Cincinnati is on their bye in Week 12. They will have an extra week to rally the troops and prepare to finish like Tee Higgins wants.

“But we'll look past this one. Obviously it's a tough loss. Hats off to those guys over there, they played a hell of a game. We've just got to go back, figure it out, and come back in two weeks and finish.”

Ja'Marr Chase critiques Bengals' playcalling after loss on SNF

Tee Higgins is not the only Bengals player who is upset after losing on Sunday Night Football.

Ja'Marr Chase questioned Cincinnati's playcalling after Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

“I play football on the field. I don't call plays for us. So, I can't really do nothing,” the Bengals star pass-catcher said on Sunday, via ESPN's Ben Baby. When asked if playcalling was a finishing factor, he replied, “I don't know.”

Chase had a respectable seven receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers. However, he probably feels like he could have done more. Chase went nuclear last week with 11 receptions for 264 yards and three touchdowns against the Ravens.

The Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase connection is still as good as ever. Cincinnati simply cannot get over the hump in 2024 and may have to go back to the drawing board during the offseason.

The Bengals will have an extra week to prepare for their Week 13 matchup against the Steelers.