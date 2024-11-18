The Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Cincinnati once again received big performances from the likes of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. However, the team could not overcome the Chargers and are now 4-7 on the season.

A lot has been said about this Bengals team in recent weeks. Burrow has performed at an elite level despite the 4-7 record. And Chase could very well end 2024 with multiple career highs. Unfortunately, the team has been unable to finish games out in the final moments.

Chase was asked about this on Sunday following the loss to the Chargers. His response certainly raised some eyebrows as he took aim away from the players. “I play football on the field. I don't call plays for us. So, I can't really do nothing,” the Bengals star pass-catcher said on Sunday, via ESPN's Ben Baby. When asked if playcalling was a finishing factor, he replied, “I don't know.”

Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase lose to Chargers in final seconds

The Chargers got off to a huge lead by the time the third quarter rolled around. Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert threw two touchdown passes to help his team take a 27-6 lead. At this time, it seemed as if the game was a bit out of reach for the Bengals. But Cincinnati stormed back.

Ja'Marr Chase scored his first touchdown of the night with around five and a half minutes left in the third quarter. A few minutes later, they struck again. Tee Higgins hauled in a 42-yard pass to make it a seven-point game. Higgins finished with 148 yards on nine catches, leading all receivers.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Bengals tied the game. Chase scored his second and final touchdown on the night to bring the two teams level. After the touchdown, Cincinnati had two chances to take the lead. However, Evan McPherson missed two field goals, giving the Chargers life.

The Chargers took full advantage of this. Los Angeles moved down the field and scored a touchdown with 18 seconds remaining. Cincinnati got the ball to midfield on the ensuing possession. But a Hail Mary attempt was unsuccessful, giving Los Angeles a win.

The Bengals sit in third place in the AFC North. Something has to give for this team as their playoff hopes quickly begin to fade. They are heading into their bye week, though. This could prove to be the reset they needed ahead of their Week 13 clash with the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers.