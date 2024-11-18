The Cincinnati Bengals' season continues to disappoint, as they fell to 4-7 after a Week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Joe Burrow put together another brilliant performance with star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, but it wasn't enough to defeat the surging Chargers, who now sit at 7-3 and in sole second place in the AFC West. Evan McPherson's two missed opportunities in the fourth quarter didn't help matters.

The Bengals clawed their way back into the game, down 24-6 at halftime. McPherson was called upon early, drilling two field goals from 26 and 27 yards, as Cincinnati couldn't get much going offensively. When they finally did, it McPherson virtually disappeared when they need him most, and social media wasn't kind, after the big misses that ultimately cost the Bengals.

“We’ve played some really good football teams, and we’ve just got to find a way to finish,” coach Zac Taylor said, per ESPN. “I keep saying that, and obviously we’re a play away every time I say it. I’ve still got the confidence that we can get this thing done.”

McPherson missed a 48-yard field goal with the game knotted up at 27-27 with four minutes remaining in the fourth. He then got another chance at redemption after a quick three-and-out drive from the Chargers, but kicked a 51-yarder that was wide left.

Bengals' Evan McPherson on hot seat as starting kicker

The Bengals are in danger of missing the 2024-25 playoffs after another devastating loss. If they are going to make any noise before the end of the regular season, then they have to fix the errors that have been crippling them over the last two games.

McPherson was off to a positive start on Sunday Night Football, but his kicking woes finally proved to be detrimental to the team's success, unjustifiably giving another win away that they desperately needed. The four-year veteran is currently in the bottom-five among NFL kickers with a 71.4 FG percentage.